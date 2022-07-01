etco Homes Wins Multi-Family Housing Award at the 2022 PCBC Gold Nuggets

Showcasing the Most Exciting Trends in Design, Planning and Building, etco Homes was Recognized for its Project, The Addison, as the Best Multi-Family Housing Community of 2022

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 59th annual PCBC Gold Nugget Awards were announced last week in San Francisco, showcasing the top innovators in design, planning and development in real estate. From over 600 entries, the panel of industry experts selected The Addison by etco Homes, a privately-owned, Los Angeles-based homebuilding company, as recipient of the Best Multi-Family Housing Community (30-60 acre) merit award, highlighting the project's refined contemporary design in the heart of Melrose Place, an iconic Los Angeles neighborhood. Coinciding with PCBC's annual conference and trade show for real estate development, the PCBC Gold Nugget Awards serve as the oldest design competition in the nation recognizing innovative architecture, planning, and construction projects around the world.

A feat earned through a rigorous evaluation process, the panel selected etco Homes as a winner in category 25, out of hundreds of U.S. and International entries. The Addison was recognized for stellar multi-family design in partnership with Kevin Tsai Architecture who designed the building and with landscape design by SALT Landscape.

"Awarded among the top developers, architects, and interior designers, we are proud to be this year's recipient of the prestigious Gold Nugget Award in the Multi-Family category," said Afshin Etebar, President of etco Homes. "The Addison is a special project and has continued to resonate with home buyers in the Southern California real estate market. We are honored to observe how well it resonates with the experts in design and real estate development as well."

The Addison is one of the newest projects recognized at this year's Gold Nugget Awards, having reached completion in 2021. The luxury condominium homes located at 724 N. Croft Avenue are the first of three residential communities in etco Homes' The Melrose Collection. The three boutique communities—The Addison, The Ainsley and The Alfred—blend contemporary character with refined comfort in the heart of the Melrose District in Los Angeles. The Addison features 28 inviting and tastefully designed two-and three-level luxury townhomes offering stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline and the Hollywood Hills. Pricing for homes at The Addison start from the low $2 millions.

About etco Homes

etco Homes is a privately held, homebuilding company with a focus on boutique urban infill condominium development. With a proven track record spanning more than three decades, etco Homes prides itself on building communities that embrace the character of the neighborhood in sought-after locations from the Southern California coast to Pasadena, downtown Los Angeles to West Hollywood. Each etco Homes community features contemporary design, thoughtful floorplans and generous amenities and services. For more information, visit etcohomes.com.

Julia Yuryev, Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, 1 (310) 586-7173, etcohomes@murphyobrien.com

