Specialty Networks Named a Top Workplace Winner by Cleveland's Plain Dealer

Specialty Networks awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Cleveland's Plain Dealer.

CLEVELAND , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty Networks has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Cleveland's Plain Dealer. The Top Workplaces award recognizes organizations who go above and beyond to create an environment that not only benefits their clients, but their employees as well.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace in Cleveland is a great honor and a testament to our team." said Shailendra Sharma, President. "Each member on our team wakes up every day with a single objective in mind, to help independent physician practices improve patient outcomes. And it's this cultural alignment that gives us the conviction and the honor to have a meaningful impact on patient lives."

The Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection, and more. 97.5% of Specialty Networks staff participated in the Energage survey.

"In just the last two years, Specialty Networks has tripled the size of its workforce while simultaneously strengthening our differentiation – our CULTURE." said Sharma. "It's our ONE Team, ONE Outcome way of life that makes it possible for us to achieve our mission of creating value for our members and partners. I am grateful that almost all our team provided feedback and made us the Top Workplaces winner."

The Cleveland Plain Dealer published the complete list of Top Workplaces on June 26, 2022. View the list here.

About Specialty Networks, LLC

Specialty Networks (SN) is an integrated, multi-specialty organization with GPOs, Life Sciences, and Research solutions in urology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. SN solutions include population health management, patient engagement, clinical research, and workflow automation technologies to achieve Center of Excellence status in Standards of Care, Clinical Research, Practice Operations, and Value-based Care. SN leverages the Power of its Network, represented by over 8,500 providers, to help independent physician practices, industry, wholesalers/distributors, payers, and policymakers improve patient outcomes. SN's overarching goal is patient care, which is achieved every single day thanks to our hardworking and dedicated team members. Learn more about Specialty Networks at http://www.specialtynetworks.com.

Interested in joining our growing team? We're hiring across a variety of roles. Apply today.

Media Contact

Clare Hopkins, Specialty Networks, 1 4404785336, marketing@urogpo.us.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Specialty Networks