Visionify.ai Strongarms its AI Engineers with Microsoft Azure Certification Courses

DENVER, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionify.ai, a Denver-based technology company that specializes in Machine Learning and Computer Vision services, has provided Azure Certification courses for all its Computer Vision and Machine Learning engineers. Part of Visionify's upskilling program, this fully sponsored Azure Certification course will now enable Visionify's AI engineers to leverage cloud services in machine learning solutions. The Microsoft Azure Certification courses on AI-900 began in April 2022. Since then, several of the company's engineering resources have undergone Azure training and successfully completed the AI-900 tests.
Visionify understands that AI and ML, with Azure at their center, are the present and future of technology. By having Azure certified AI and ML engineers, the company will be able to boost productivity in terms of building automated ML pipelines and deploying solutions on the go. Visionify is fully aware of the ever-changing technological landscape and believes it is imperative to upskill its employees through these training programs.
Priyesh Sanghvi, CEO of Visionify.ai, added, "Azure is one of the leading platforms that is making considerable advances in the AI and ML field. Accessibility to a cutting-edge model and ease of deployment makes Azure a better choice for us to serve our customers. Azure certification will not only help us upskill our employees but also help us with our resolve to become the best AI and ML consulting companies in the world."
A certificate in Azure is a clear indication of an individual's skills and its employer's scope of offerings. The certification requires all participants to pass an exam that tests individuals' AI-Cloud abilities/skills including AI-workloads, ML, Computer Vision and NLP workloads. This certification is not just a big boost for Visionify but also an upgrade for the employees' careers as well.
Visioniy.ai has been providing AI-related technological services like Staff Augmentation and Project/Roadmap execution to companies building AI-based products. Our expert team has built and deployed over a hundred AI/ML/CV-based solutions across industries. To learn more about Visionify.ai's computer vision solutions and to request a demo, visit visionify.ai.
Name: Priyesh Sanghvi
Email: 339701@email4pr.com
Phone: +1 720-449-1124
SOURCE Visionify.ai
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.