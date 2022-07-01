ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Best Cocktails and Bar Food in Astoria, Queens

by PRNewswire
July 1, 2022 10:12 AM | 2 min read

Join us NYC Best Cocktails and Bar Food in Astoria, Queens - Celebrate a Birthday or Special Occasion with us - Reserve Today

ASTORIA, N.Y., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Us Thursday - Sunday
Doors Open 5 PM - 2 AM

Brunch Coming Soon

Best Place to Eat, Drink, and Dance

Cocktails and Bar Food at Doha Bar Lounge in Long Island City.
Cocktail Special 5 PM - 7 PM

Sounds By: Bash & Makilo
Doha Bar Lounge Address 3834 31st Street, Long Island City, NY 11101

Dress code Neat & Trendy

If you searched best place to eat, drink, dance near me, you're in the right place!

Celebrate a Birthday, Bachelor/Bachelorette, Corporate, Graduation, Going Away or Reunion Party

Late-night reservations are available!

It's dinner party in Long Island City, and Doha Bar Lounge is the place to be. Welcome to your little slice of paradise in the middle of bustling Queens, NY! Throw your worries away when happy hour in astoria queens comes around by dropping by and experiencing a fun, carefree atmosphere with the most vibrant people. Come spend late afternoons and nights with us and enjoy out-of-this-world cocktails, epic food, the hottest music, and an unbeatable vibe!

Visit https://dohabarlounge.com/ for details
347-443-8355

Follow us
https://g.page/r/CY-QpEtSxhVfEAE
https://www.instagram.com/dohabarlounge/
https://www.facebook.com/Dohabarlounge

Contact:
Doha Bar Lounge
347-848-1540
rsvp@dohabarlounge.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12923238

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-cocktails-and-bar-food-in-astoria-queens-301579541.html

SOURCE Doha Bar Lounge

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: New Products/ServicesEntertainmentPress ReleasesGeneral

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.