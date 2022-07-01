Join us NYC Best Cocktails and Bar Food in Astoria, Queens - Celebrate a Birthday or Special Occasion with us - Reserve Today
ASTORIA, N.Y., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Us Thursday - Sunday
Doors Open 5 PM - 2 AM
Brunch Coming Soon
Best Place to Eat, Drink, and Dance
Cocktails and Bar Food at Doha Bar Lounge in Long Island City.
Cocktail Special 5 PM - 7 PM
Sounds By: Bash & Makilo
Doha Bar Lounge Address 3834 31st Street, Long Island City, NY 11101
Dress code Neat & Trendy
If you searched best place to eat, drink, dance near me, you're in the right place!
Celebrate a Birthday, Bachelor/Bachelorette, Corporate, Graduation, Going Away or Reunion Party
Late-night reservations are available!
It's dinner party in Long Island City, and Doha Bar Lounge is the place to be. Welcome to your little slice of paradise in the middle of bustling Queens, NY! Throw your worries away when happy hour in astoria queens comes around by dropping by and experiencing a fun, carefree atmosphere with the most vibrant people. Come spend late afternoons and nights with us and enjoy out-of-this-world cocktails, epic food, the hottest music, and an unbeatable vibe!
Visit https://dohabarlounge.com/ for details
347-443-8355
Follow us
https://g.page/r/CY-QpEtSxhVfEAE
https://www.instagram.com/dohabarlounge/
https://www.facebook.com/Dohabarlounge
Contact:
Doha Bar Lounge
347-848-1540
rsvp@dohabarlounge.com
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12923238
SOURCE Doha Bar Lounge
