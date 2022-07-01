ñol

Mazda Reports June Sales Results

by PRNewswire
July 1, 2022 10:05 AM | 15 min read

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 15,130 vehicles, a decrease of 53.6 percent compared to June 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 142,803 vehicles; a decrease of 24.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in June, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 55.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,121 vehicles in June, a decrease of 31 percent compared to June 2021.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported June sales of 3,419 vehicles, a decrease of 49.8 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.5 percent, with 22,892 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 2,479 vehicles, a decrease of 25.4 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 32.7 percent, with 16,421 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














June

June

YOY %

% MTD


June

June

YOY %

% MTD



2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR













Mazda3

865

3,323

(74.0) %

(75.0) %


14,855

21,634

(31.3) %

(31.8) %


Mazda 3 Sdn

576

1,960

(70.6) %

(71.7) %


6046

13,716

(55.9) %

(56.2) %


Mazda 3 HB

289

1,363

(78.8) %

(79.6) %


8809

7,918

11.3 %

10.5 %













Mazda6

0

1,889

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


334

10,026

(96.7) %

(96.7) %













MX-5 Miata

132

1,227

(89.2) %

(89.7) %


2,800

6,677

(58.1) %

(58.3) %


MX-5 

65

497

(86.9) %

(87.4) %


973

2,694

(63.9) %

(64.1) %


MXR

67

730

(90.8) %

(91.2) %


1827

3,983

(54.1) %

(54.4) %













CX-3

-

667

-

-


-

4,040

-

-


CX-30

4,733

5,824

(18.7) %

(21.9) %


21727

33,904

(35.9) %

(36.3) %


CX-5

6,654

16,393

(59.4) %

(61.0) %


81804

92,620

(11.7) %

(12.3) %


CX-9

1,157

3,282

(64.7) %

(66.1) %


16180

20,265

(20.2) %

(20.7) %


CX-50

1,566

0

-

-


4787

0

-

-


MX-30

23

0

-

-


316

0

-

-













CARS

997

6,439

(84.5) %

(85.1) %


17,989

38,337

(53.1) %

(53.4) %


TRUCKS

14,133

26,166

(46.0) %

(48.1) %


124,814

150,830

(17.2) %

(17.8) %













TOTAL

15,130

32,605

(53.6) %

(55.4) %


142,803

189,167

(24.5) %

(25.0) %
























*Selling Days

26

25




152

151















