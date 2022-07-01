Announcing The Becker Plastic Surgery Website Has Launched

Patients Can Finally Access The Becker Plastic Surgery Website to Schedule Appointments and Find Out More About Our Medical Team

PRINCETON, N.J. , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting this month, patients in the New Jersey and Philadelphia area can visit Becker Plastic Surgery's brand-new website. The team at Becker Plastic Surgery is excited to share this new development with its patients, as the website will make it easier to schedule appointments, book consultations with medical staff, and find an office that is close to them. In addition, those interested in getting plastic surgery can learn more about the team of expert surgeons and nurses working at Becker Plastic Surgery by visiting the new website.

Dr. Daniel G. Becker is a key member of the Becker Plastic Surgery team. He is also the Founder and Medical Director of the Becker Rhinoplasty Center and a Clinical Professor in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. His expertise in Rhinoplasty and Revision Rhinoplasty has been essential to Becker Plastic Surgery and patient satisfaction. You can read more about his background and experience here.

Dr. Nicole Schrader specializes in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Otolaryngology & Head/Neck Surgery. She is a double-board certified plastic surgeon with over twenty years of medical experience. As a physician at Becker Plastic Surgery, she focuses on providing patients with high-quality care that improve facial aesthetics and reverses signs of aging. Read more about Dr. Schrader here.

Dr. Kirk Lozada, also of Becker Plastic Surgery, is an accomplished Facial Plastic Surgeon. He has worked and trained with some of the top plastic surgery experts in the country. He is also an Assistant Professor in the Department of Facial Plastic Surgery at Penn Medicine. Learn more about Dr. Lozada here.

Overall, with the creation of their new website, the physicians and staff at Becker Plastic Surgery hope to further push their goals of patient-oriented care. Medical excellence and patient satisfaction is the primary objective of everyone at Becker Plastic Surgery. The surgeons and nurses at each office are board-certified and have performed thousands of procedures on patients with satisfactory outcomes. They use scientifically backed techniques and thorough consultations to give patients natural, beautiful, and lasting results.

To learn more about Becker Plastic Surgery please visit our website here. You can read about the medical services offered by staff through the about page. We have provided information about each of our team's experiences in plastic surgery and cosmetic beauty.

To get in touch with one of our offices, use this contact page. Here you can find a list of our various locations which includes the addresses of our offices and the phone numbers you can use to call us. If you wish to schedule an appointment with our team, you can also fill out a patient contact form, as well. We look forward to hearing from you soon.

