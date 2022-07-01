Industrial Pump Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 1.50 million | Ashtead Group Plc and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Pump Rental Market Facts at a Glance-
- Companies: 10+ – Including Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Pumps, Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc., among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; and Vendor landscape
- Segments: End-user (industrial, water utility, and construction), type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and other pumps)
- Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Industrial Pump Rental Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.50 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.25%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The industrial pump rental market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the major vendors are listed below:
- Ashtead Group Plc - The company offers an extensive, modern, and well-maintained pump rental fleet varying in total head pressure that includes both centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps.
- Franklin Electric Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of rental alternatives in mining, municipal, dewatering, and industrial applications with their tailored pump solutions.
- Holland Pump Co. - The company offers dewatering pumps available for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis with services such as consulting, estimating, dewatering plans, permit facilitation, and 24/7 services including delivery, set up, service, troubleshooting, repairs, and pickup.
Regional Market Outlook
The industrial pump rental market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key countries for the market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant rise in the number of offshore and onshore oil and gas E&P activities and the growth in industrialization has led to high demand for water that will drive the industrial pump rental market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
- Industrial Pump Rental Market Driver:
- Increasing benefits of pump rental services:
Renting is a cost-efficient alternative to owning equipment, especially on a short-term basis. Factors such as flexible work delivery setup, professional services and consulting, timely service responses, and the availability of a wide range of products for fluid handling systems are the major benefits provided by pump rental service providers.
- Industrial Pump Rental Market Trend:
- Service delivery innovation:
Vendors are focusing on new service delivery options to ensure the availability of pump rentals on time. They are providing real-time information about pump services through mobile apps, which helps in speeding up the delivery of pumps.
Industrial Pump Rental Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.50 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.00
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Pumps, Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
