CALPORTLAND® COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CEMENT PLANT, OTHER ASSETS FROM MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS

GLENDORA, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce that the purchase of the Redding cement plant and other assets from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was successfully completed on June 30, 2022. In addition to the Redding cement plant in Northern California, the assets include related cement distribution terminals and 14 ready mixed concrete plants located in California.
"We are pleased to welcome the new employees and related facilities to the CalPortland family," said Allen Hamblen, President/CEO, CalPortland Company. "These assets will serve an important role in continuing CalPortland's long-standing reputation of providing superior quality and environmentally friendly cement and concrete products to the western United States."
CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .
SOURCE CalPortland Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.