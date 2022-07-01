Explore Developments in Cloud-based Technology for Supply Chain Management

Learn how innovations in inventory and supply chain technology are helping to overcome obstacles and improve operations.

JUPITER, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent breakthroughs in SaaS technology for supply chain and inventory management.

In this episode, Advancements will explore recent issues taking place throughout supply chain and inventory management. The segment will uncover the importance of digitalization and visibility for supply chain in a post-COVID world. With a look at Rebound Dynamics (Rebound), viewers will discover how developments in technology are helping businesses to focus on and improve maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO).

Audiences will learn about the Rebound Dynamics platform, which was created to disrupt the traditional supply chain, and will see how the technology is being applied to a wide variety of supply areas, whether warehouses, rooms, trucks, mobile containers, or beyond—across multiple industries. In addition, viewers will learn how the cloud-based platform uses the Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing to provide full inventory visibility in real-time.

"Our real-time visibility solution bridges the gap that exists between digital solutions and physical inventory," said David Jung, CTO, Rebound. Former president and CEO of Halliburton Energy Services, Edgar Ortiz, remarked, "The ability to verifiably see the entire inventory in real-time is truly disruptive. Not only for our industry, but for so many other as well."

Hearing from experts in the field, producers will uncover how the technology works to reduce operational costs by eliminating cycle counts, reducing inventory write-offs, eliminating duplicate purchases and lost sales caused by inventory discrepancies.

"Replacing labor-intensive and burdensome operations, the application works to fully count inventory in 5-seconds, so resources can be used for more valuable work," said Beth Swaney, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this with viewers."

About Rebound Dynamics:

Rebound Dynamics is a leading-edge technology company that was created to eliminate the inherent discrepancies that exist between the digital and physical inventories and the transactional data of the Industrial Manufacturing and MRO Markets. In achieving this goal, Rebound Dynamics has created a patented, proprietary platform solution that drives real dollars to the bottom-line across market segments by providing real-time inventory visibility and transactional data across the organization that can be incorporated into existing ERP / WMS solutions.

For more information, visit: http://www.reboundynamics.com

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

