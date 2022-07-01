A HARD DUO LIKE NO OTHER: SONIC™ HARD SOUTHERN SWEET TEA & SONIC™ HARD SLUSH COMING SOON

New innovations coming to select retailers in Fall 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations continue to roll out for the SONIC™ Hard Beverages product line via the introduction of two new offerings for fans to enjoy throughout the fall season and beyond. COOP Ale Works is proud to announce the SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush to hit retail stores in September. Following the success of the fan favorite SONIC Hard Seltzer lineup, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush will be available for consumers to get their hands on at select retail stores in at least 38 states.
Inspired by its signature iced tea, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea offers a delicate and exhilarating taste of tea with a hint of lemon that will make hard-tea enthusiasts take notice. At an ABV of 5%, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea will be available in 12 oz. slim can 12-packs and 24 oz. cans beginning Fall 2022 at select retailers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
"After tremendous support and response from across the country for SONIC Hard Seltzer, it became clear that the SONIC fan is enjoying the experience of their favorite SONIC beverages in adult form," said Sean Mossman, President of COOP Beverage Works. "Adult Hard Tea and Adult Hard Slush are natural brand extensions, and we are all excited for our fans to be able to try these amazing flavors."
In addition to SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea, SONIC Hard Slush will make a splash into the frozen adult beverage category with its take on three iconic ready-to-drink frozen pouch flavors inspired by SONIC drinks. With a 6% ABV, and offering iconic SONIC Slush flavors like Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry and Watermelon, SONIC Hard Slush will be available in select retailers across the following states starting Fall 2022: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. The remainder of the country can expect to see SONIC Hard Slush on their local shelves in March 2023. Along with SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea, SONIC Hard Slush is not available for purchase at SONIC® Drive-In locations.
To learn more and stay up to date when SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush launch in a store near you, visit sonichardbevs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sonichardbevs.
About SONIC™ Hard Beverages
SONIC® Drive-In has licensed its iconic name to COOP Ale Works to create a family of hard beverage products that includes SONIC Hard Seltzer, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush. SONIC Hard Seltzer is currently available in eight flavor offerings and provides a modern and adult take on classic SONIC flavors. The SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea is offered in one original flavor, while the SONIC Hard Slush is being offered in three flavor offerings for fans to enjoy. To learn more about the SONIC Hard Beverages products and where to purchase, visit sonichardbevs.com.
About COOP Beverage Works
COOP Beverage Works is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works. COOP Beverage Works manufactures and markets alcoholic beverage products in the seltzer, ready-to-drink (RTD) and malt-beverage categories such as SONIC Hard Bevs (SONIC Hard Seltzer, SONIC Hard Slush and SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea) and future licensing partnerships. For more information, visit coopaleworks.com
SONIC® Drive-In
SONIC Drive-In, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served through its iconic Carhops, the restaurant's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family.
Media Contact:
DeVonte' Martin (832) 623-8693
devonte@coopaleworks.com
SOURCE COOP Beverage Works
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.