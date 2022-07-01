Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona, Adds the 2022 Toyota GR86 to Its Inventory

Customers in the market for the 2022 Toyota GR86 should drive down to Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona.
YUMA, Ariz., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available at a starting MSRP of $27,700, the 2022 Toyota GR86 is available in the inventory of Bill Alexander Toyota. The model is powered by a 2.4L four-cylinder boxer engine with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and comes track-tested and the soul of a true sports car.
Featuring front fender air vents, rear-wheel-drive layout, front-engine, rear differential, and track-tuned suspension, the 2022 Toyota GR86 also offers black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels, a refined aerodynamic profile, and all-black leather-trimmed driver touchpoints.
Offering a fuel economy of 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway, the 2022 Toyota GR86 also features vehicle stability control in full-off mode and track mode.
Customers interested in purchasing the 2022 Toyota GR86 can schedule a test drive on Bill Alexander Toyota's dealership website at http://www.myalexandertoyota.com and check out the vehicle's performance and features.
Prospective buyers can also call 928-344-1170 for further assistance or drive by 889 E 32nd Street in Yuma, Arizona.
Media Contact
Mark Howard, Bill Alexander Toyota, 928-344-1170, mhoward@myalexandertoyota.com
SOURCE Bill Alexander Toyota
