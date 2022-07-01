Century Communities Reveals Nationwide Fourth of July Savings Event

Savings available to Century Communities and Century Complete homebuyers across 17 states
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's running a nationwide Fourth of July Sales Event through July 5 on homes from the company's two brands: Century Communities and Century Complete.
- Special pricing
- Closing cost assistance
- Rate buydown and rate lock programs through affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®
- Move-in packages
*Offers vary by location and most offers cannot be combined with multiple offers. Buyers should consult their local Sales Associate for details.
Buyers can learn about savings and start their search at www.CenturyCommunities.com/July4thSavings22
Century makes it easy for homebuyers to find their summer dream home with quick move-in homes ready to close within 30 to 90 days—available to purchase on-site or through the builder's industry-first buy online process—showcasing modern open-concept floor plans designed for any lifestyle. Plus, buyers will enjoy the perfect match of desirable location and quality new home with communities in over 45 sought-after markets across 17 states.
"This Fourth of July, we want folks across the country to know that the dream of homeownership is not out of reach," said Liesel Cooper, national president of Century Communities. "From interest rate savings to closing cost assistance and more, we're proud to offer a complete spectrum of resources to help you achieve your dream home."
"We're excited to offer great Fourth of July savings in addition to our already affordable lineup of quality new homes," said Greg Huff, national president of Century Complete. "It's all part of our mission to make homeownership attainable by providing more home for less money."
In addition to Fourth of July savings, homebuyers can tap into an exclusive team of credit specialists with The Ascent Club—a value-added program available free through affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
- Complimentary financing analysis
- New Homebuyer Workshops with insights on credit and homebuying
- Credit Specialist Resources with guidance on qualifying for your home loan, improving your credit score, saving for a down payment, and more
Learn more at https://www.inspirehomeloans.com/the-ascent-club.
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes across the nation.
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
Century Communities, Inc. CCS is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
