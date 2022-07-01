Robert Lytle Appointed as Judge for the Superior Court of New Jersey

Robert "Bob" Lytle, Co-Chair of Szaferman Lakind's Litigation Department, has been appointed as a Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert "Bob" Lytle, Co-Chair of Szaferman Lakind's Litigation Department, has been appointed as a Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey. Bob was nominated by Governor Phil Murphy on June 9, 2022. On June 20th, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously recommended Bob out of committee for consideration by the full Senate, who subsequently voted to confirm his nomination on June 29th. Bob will be formally sworn in as a judge on July 8th and is expected to take the bench on July 11th.

Bob served for 10 years as a State and County Prosecutor before joining Szaferman Lakind in 2003. During his tenure, Bob acted as General Counsel to the firm and as a member of the firm's Executive Committee. Bob's practice focused on complex civil litigation and criminal defense in both state and federal court. His civil practice included commercial litigation, representing victims of mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases, consumer class actions, and the prosecution of civil rights claims. His criminal practice focused on the representation of individuals, corporate officers and corporations who were subject to both traditional and white-collar prosecutions.

Bob's achievements as an attorney have been widely recognized. He was the recipient of the Mercer County Bar Association's Professionalism Award, as well as the Equal Justice Medal from Legal Services of New Jersey for his pro bono work in 2014, 2019 and 2022. Bob has also been included in the list of New Jersey Super Lawyers issued by Thomson Reuters* for his Class Action work from 2014 through 2022.

Among other activities, Bob served as the President of the Mercer County Bar Association, Chairperson of the New Jersey Supreme Court Committee on Character and as a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court Special Committee on Attorney Ethics and Admissions.

"It brings us great joy to witness Bob achieve his goal of becoming a Superior Court Judge," commented Co-Managing Partner Barry Szaferman. "His dedicated service, knowledge, and experience have led him to his judicial appointment and we know that Bob will perform the role with excellence."

Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News & World Report™'s Best Law Firms® from 2014 through 2022. Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 30+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, workers' compensation and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.

*The Super Lawyers lists are issued by Thomson Reuters®. A description of the selection methodology can be found at superlawyers.com/about/selection_process. Szaferman Lakind was selected to Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms® list. The Best Law Firms list is issued by U.S. News & World Report™. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

