Statement by Minister Rodriguez on Canada Day

The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, wishes you a happy Canada Day
OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Happy Canada Day! Today we come together to celebrate Canada and what it means to be Canadian. Of course, this may mean something different to each of us. But what we do have in common are our shared values and the strength of our linguistic, ethnic, cultural and regional diversity that makes Canada an inclusive country that is open to the world.
Our national holiday is an opportunity to strengthen the ties that unite us. An opportunity to celebrate our differences and recognize that they actually make us stronger. We should all be proud to be Canadian. As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I want to say that we can acknowledge past wrongs in our history and celebrate the Canada of today, and the promise of the Canada of tomorrow. We can reflect on who we are as Canadians while enthusiastically celebrating this amazing country we call home. This not only gives meaning to the celebrations, but also allows us to learn from each other and move forward together.
This year, July 1, 2022, marks the return of in-person activities after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Let's use this day to spend some quality time together. Let's take care of our planet, as Indigenous Peoples teach us and take another step toward reconciliation. Let's renew our commitment to equity, inclusion, and mutual respect.
You can find all the information about the festivities taking place across the country on the Canada Day website. Participate in activities in your community, and pay tribute to the people and places that make Canada great.
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
