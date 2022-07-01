U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Releases New Metal Card

Every U.S. Eagle member can put their best card forward with the
new U.S. Eagle METAL™ Cashback Credit Card
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's how you buy and how you pay. Today U.S. Eagle is announcing their newest card, the first-of-its-kind card for New Mexico credit unions. U.S. Eagle METAL™ is the next step for U.S. Eagle members who want to put their best card forward when making a purchase.
The primary difference with METAL is its cashback features: cashback not only for purchases but also when members pay for those purchases and, for the first 90 days, even balance transfers. The cashback is unlimited, with no special purchase tracking requirements and never expires. Other unique features – no points to covert to cash. Cashback is automatically deposited into your U.S. Eagle savings account. With its tungsten alloy center, pressed metal foil exterior, it's a heavy card that stands out.
"We've listened to our members, and we pay attention to what they want," said Marsha Majors, President, and CEO of U.S. Eagle, "Our goal was to make the cashback simple and not ask members to jump through hoops to earn it. We wanted to give them a card they would be as proud to use as we are of their membership and having them carry our card. METAL visually shows that you value the strength of your credit union and that we support the purchases our members want to make."
The METAL card isn't just available to existing U.S. Eagle members. Anyone who qualifies for a U.S. Eagle membership may apply for a METAL card.
U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, more than 80,000 members, and as a four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®
SOURCE U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.