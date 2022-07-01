Livesay & Myers, P.C. Announces Promotion of New Senior Associate

Attorney Sarah Patras is promoted to the Position of Senior Associate.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Livesay & Myers, P.C. proudly announces the promotion of attorney Sarah Patras to the position of Senior Associate.
"Sarah is an exceptional attorney and person," said Ariel Baniowski, a partner at the firm. "Sarah is reliable, resourceful, exceedingly devoted to her clients, and we are fortunate to have her as part of our team."
Ms. Patras works in the firm's Fredericksburg-Stafford office, and represents clients in Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and surrounding areas. An attorney since 2016, she is experienced in handling every type of family law matter in Virginia.
Born in Nebraska, Ms. Patras grew up in Iowa and earned double B.A. degrees from Iowa State University. She then relocated to Virginia, and graduated from the University of Richmond School of Law in 2016.
After law school, Ms. Patras clerked for one year for a Virginia Circuit Court judge, gaining valuable insight into the inner workings of the Virginia judicial system. She then joined Livesay & Myers, P.C. and relocated to the Fredericksburg area in 2017.
Ms. Patras has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2019–2022. She currently holds a perfect 10.0 rating from both Avvo and Justia.
About Livesay & Myers, P.C.
Livesay & Myers, P.C. is an award-winning family law firm with offices in Fredericksburg-Stafford, Fairfax, Manassas, Leesburg-Ashburn and Arlington, Virginia. The firm was founded in 2003 by partners James Livesay and Kevin Myers. By 2016, the firm had made the annual Virginia Lawyers Weekly list of Virginia's Largest Law Firms, debuting at #64 (and moving up to #49 by the 2021 edition). Livesay & Myers, P.C. appears in the 2018–2022 Editions of the U.S. News - Best Lawyers listing of Best Law Firms. As of the 2022 Edition, the firm has moved into Tier 1—the highest ranking available—in Family Law for the Washington, D.C. region.
Media Contact
James Livesay, Livesay & Myers, P.C., 1 540-370-4140, info@livesaymyers.com
SOURCE Livesay & Myers, P.C.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.