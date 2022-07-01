Scanning Electron Microscope Market to record USD 727.6 Mn growth | Driven by increasing focus on nanotechnology | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Scanning Electron Microscope Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 727.6 million between 2019 and 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market growth will be driven by the increasing focus on nanotechnology. Also, significant growth is expected in APAC due to the presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturing companies in the region.

Vendor Landscape

The global scanning electron microscope market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing focus on nanotechnology, growing demand for CD SEMs, and increasing requirements for failure root cause analyses will offer immense growth opportunities, high product cost, growing demand for TEMs, and the limitations of SEMs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Scanning Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The global scanning electron microscope market is segmented as below:

End-user

Semiconductors



Life Sciences



Material Sciences



Nanotechnology

The semiconductors industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increased demand for the miniaturization of electronic devices from manufacturers of various semiconductor and electronic components is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

About 55% of the market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. Many global OEMs are establishing their manufacturing facilities in APAC owing to cost advantages. In addition, the rising investments in infrastructure development by the governments of countries such as China, India, and the Philippines are creating several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our scanning electron microscope market report covers the following areas:

Scanning Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the scanning electron microscope market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the scanning electron microscope market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Scanning Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist scanning electron microscope market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the scanning electron microscope market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the scanning electron microscope market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scanning electron microscope market vendors

Scanning Electron Microscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 727.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.50 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries Japan, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

