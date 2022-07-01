Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 19.02 billion | Analysing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet protocol (IP) camera market is concentrated. Vendors are competing based on various features of IP cameras, such as type of iris and image sensor used, level of HD resolution, and others in the market.
The internet protocol (IP) camera market size is expected to grow by USD 19.02 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The growth of video analytics is driving the internet protocol (IP) camera market growth. However, factors such as privacy concerns may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The internet protocol (IP) camera market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Axis Communications AB, CAMSTAR USA, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Digital Data Communications, D-Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Axis Communications AB - The company offers cameras that provide excellent HDTV image quality regardless of lighting conditions and the size and characteristics of the monitored areas.
- CAMSTAR USA - It offers various camera products, including JUANVISION, owns 20 sets high speed SMT, 4 DIP workshop, 20 assembling lines, daily productivity ups to 5000pcs DVR and NVR and 5000pcs cameras.
- Canon Inc. - The company offers numerous products AcuSense Series, ColorVu Series, panoramic series, and others.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers IP Camera, Network Camera, Security cameras, and surveillance systems.
- Costar Technologies Inc. - The company offers IP 4000i, 5000i, and 6000i cameras to the global market.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the internet protocol (IP) camera market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By connectivity, the internet protocol (IP) camera market is classified into centralized IP camera arrangement and decentralized IP camera arrangement. The centralized IP camera arrangement segment will contribute the largest share of the market.
- By geography, the internet protocol (IP) camera market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market. With the increasing focus of governments on security, the need for surveillance is expected to rise. This will drive the internet protocol (IP) camera market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the internet protocol (IP) camera market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 19.02 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
16.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Canada, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Axis Communications AB, CAMSTAR USA , Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Digital Data Communications, D-Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
