Last Pair of Custom Budweiser "All-Star" Sneakers Finally Goes on Public Auction

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Customs, an underground sneaker company with deep ties to the celebrity world, is putting up the "artist proof" pair of the AJ1 Budweiser "All-Star" sneaker for auction with ClubRare. With only 23 pairs ever created, the custom sneaker was gifted to VIPs of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, such as Big Boi and Kevin Hart, and never went to retail.
Now, the artist is revealing the original artist proof of the sneaker – the template and prototype by which the other 23 were created. This coveted sneaker is already on auction at https://clubrare.xyz, as an NFT-backed item with exclusive compatibility in the metaverse. These will be the only pair of the Budweiser "All-Star" that can be owned by a member of the public.
Relevant Customs is an artist cohort of sneaker designers using incredibly unique materials. Their elite list of celebrity customers and brands include LeBron James, P. Diddy, Wu-Tang, Jägermeister, Arizona Iced Tea, and Anheuser-Busch.
ClubRare is a web3 startup innovating real-world logistics and shipping for NFT-backed collectibles. The bespoke sneaker pair is being auctioned on the ClubRare Marketplace, after being on physical display at NFT.NYC, June 21-23.
Bid on the exclusive item now: https://clubrare.xyz/auction/3/0xdc9c35ee2a6cdb464a287adf57e5e57fda97865d/1
Submit any questions or inquiries to marketing@clubrare.xyz
SOURCE ClubRare
