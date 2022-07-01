APPEAL TO THE CATHOLIC CHURCH: POPE'S VISIT IS TOO IMPORTANT TO BECOME A MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL SURVIVORS

WENDAKE, QC, July 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Disappointment and concern are emerging as First Nations survivors learn that they will have access to only 400 reserved spaces at the Basilica of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré during the papal visit on July 28th. The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is calling on the Church to ensure that the reconciliation and healing of residential school survivors remain at the heart of Pope Francis' visit.
"We only have a few days to provide 400 names. How can we possibly make such a choice when we estimate that there are a few thousand First Nations survivors of residential schools? A growing disappointment among survivors is already being felt and compels us to reiterate that it is essential to ensure proximity with the Pope to survivors for whom this represents an essential step in their journey towards healing. This is the very reason for the Pope's visit. It should not be a missed opportunity," says Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.
The AFNQL reiterates its collaboration to advance reconciliation and calls on the Catholic Church to provide residential school survivors with the space they so rightfully deserve. "The Church's apologies are long overdue and must be permitted to take place in a peaceful and compassionate setting. These more than legitimate expectations cannot be disregarded," concludes Chief Picard.
About the AFNQL
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 First Nations Chiefs of Quebec and Labrador. www.apnql.com
SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.