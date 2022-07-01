The Global Radiation Therapy Market is Expected to Reach US$10.11 Billion in 2024, Witnessing Growth at a CAGR of 3.38%, Over the Period 2020-2024.

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiation Therapy Market with Focus on LINAC: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiation therapy market is expected to reach US$12.44 billion in 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.75%, over the period 2022-2026. Factors such as surging incidence of cancer cases, rising healthcare expenditure, upsurge in economic growth, growing aging population, and expanding urbanization are expected to drive the market.

The growth of the market would be challenged by severe side effects of the therapy and stringent regulations and barriers to implementation. A few notable trends may include increasing public awareness, rising preference for noninvasive procedures, and advancements in technology.



The fastest-growing regional market in North America due to continuous inclination to the usage of novel technologies, rising disposable income and healthcare expenditure in the region, and rising awareness about procedures and sophisticated diagnostic techniques. Europe represents the second largest radiation therapy market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.



