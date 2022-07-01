AssuredPartners Announces Promotion within Commercial Lines

Sally Borland Promoted to National Select Commercial Leader
LAKE MARY, Fla., July 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners (AP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Sally Borland to National Select Commercial Leader. Sally will focus on the implementation and growth of Select Commercial strategy throughout the organization. Her new role is effective July 1, 2022.
Sally joined AP in 2019 through the acquisition of Esser Hayes Insurance Group in Naperville, IL, where she began as an Account Manager in Select Commercial. Through that transition, Sally remained steadfast in developing her team in the Chicago-area, to whom she credits much of her professional growth.
Most recently, Sally has served as Regional Vice President of Commercial Lines in the Great Lakes. This new role will allow her to apply her vast management expertise to assemble and develop a team that will make significant impact on a national level. "During my time at AP, I've had the chance to work with some great small business clients in the Great Lakes region. To have the opportunity to expand that positive impact across the country is something that I'm very excited about," said Sally.
Sally will report directly to Chief Operating Officer of Retail, Joe Guercio. "Sally is a natural leader who always shows up for her team and her clients. She has a demonstrated passion for working with people, making sure they feel valued and understood in their individual needs. I am confident that she will inject that passion into this role and take our approach to Select Commercial to the next level," he proclaimed.
"This is an exciting new chapter for Sally and for AP. Sally's professional acumen and leadership skills make her the perfect choice to lead our Select Commercial sector. Her people-focused approach will ensure that our Select Commercial business will thrive in the continued growth and development of our team across the U.S.," said AssuredPartners President, Randy Larsen.
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services. With over 8,000 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
