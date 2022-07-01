National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Friends for Life Cat Rescue To Save and Improve the Lives of Pets in Frederick County, MD

$4,000 grant will be celebrated at local Petco event on July 7, 2022

FREDERICK, Md., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friends for Life Cat Rescue is set to receive a $4,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at the Frederick Petco, 1275 West Patrick Street, Frederick, MD on July 7 at 11:00 AM in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Frederick County, MD.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

"Our investment in Friends for Life Cat Rescue is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. "Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets."

"Friends for Life makes a lifetime commitment to every cat that enters our care. Continued support from Petco Love has allowed us to provide necessary medical care to many cats and kittens and to house animals awaiting adoption in the store's habitats. The exposure animals receive while in the stores leads to numerous adoptions that would not otherwise be possible," said Beth Dayhoff, President of Friends for Life Cat Rescue.

Friends for Life Cat Rescue is a nonprofit organization that rescues cats and kittens from difficult situations and makes it possible for them to find a loving forever home. Friends for Life Cat Rescue has been serving the Frederick County, MD, area and beyond since 2005. While Friends for Life Cat Rescue prioritizes saving local animals, they work with other non-profit organizations to rescue cats and kittens all over the country. In 2021 alone, Friends for Life Cat Rescue processed more than 250 adoptions.

For more information about Friends for Life Cat Rescue, visit http://www.friendsforlifecatrescue.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.

About Friends for Life Cat Rescue

Friends For Life is a non-profit 501(3)c, no-kill rescue dedicated to helping homeless pets. It is their wish that every animal that comes into their care will live out its life in peace and with dignity. They take great care to find responsible, loving, permanent homes for every animal. They believe that owning a pet is a privilege and the rewards and unconditional love given to us by our pets is everlasting.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

