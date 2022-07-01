Mississippi State Athletics Selects Affinaquest for Data Management

Affinaquest signs multi-year agreement with Mississippi State Athletics for its Central Intelligence solution

DENVER, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affinaquest, the leading CRM, data management, and data analytics company specializing in collegiate athletics and higher education, announced today a multi-year agreement with Mississippi State Athletics for its Golden Record clean data management solution, Central Intelligence.

Mississippi State Athletics has selected Affinaquest's Central Intelligence to manage and integrate all data systems in order to attain a comprehensive data record of each Bulldog fan. This allows the Mississippi State team to identify and maximize new revenue streams among the Bulldog fanbase, enhance prospecting efforts for ticketing and fundraising opportunities, and establish best practice workflows and systems for operational efficiency.

Complimenting their on-field success, Mississippi State Athletics is making the critical technological investment to support future growth, maximize revenue potential, and provide the highest level of service to the Bulldog fanbase.

"We are excited to work with the team at Affinaquest and offer the Bulldog faithful an unparalleled personalized fan experience through better data," says Eric George, Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Financial Officer for MSU Athletics. "We are working hard to continue our growth and success, and Affinaquest's solution will enable us to elevate the Mississippi State brand and our department as a whole."

Using a data-driven strategy to power personal connections is a proven way to drive fan engagement around email outreach, web traffic, social media, ticket sales, donations and more.

"We are proud to support the renowned Mississippi State Athletics department as they continue to grow, succeed, and innovate," explains Steve Hank, Executive Vice President of Collegiate Athletics at Affinaquest. "Their investment in data management will build a strong foundation for them to further scale while achieving new heights of success with fan engagement, ticket sales and fundraising efforts."

Affinaquest was named the 2020 Salesforce Education Partner of the Year and has worked with over 1,000 clients in the higher education advancement, college athletics and non-profit sectors. To learn more, visit http://www.affinaquest.com.

About Affinaquest

Affinaquest, the leading CRM, data management, and data analytics company specializing in higher education advancement and collegiate athletics, enables purpose-driven organizations to succeed by fostering audience affinity. A comprehensive suite of integrated technological solutions unlocks the potential of crucial relationships with alumni, fans, students, and donors with a combination of richly accurate data, intuitive relationship management systems, donation and fundraising amplification, and game-changing predictive analytics. With these tools, clients are empowered to prioritize engaging with valuable stakeholders, personalize every interaction to drive revenue, and maximize the yield of every dollar donated, ticket purchased, and email opened. SSB acquired Affinaquest in June 2021 and rebranded the entire organization as Affinaquest in February 2022 via a press announcement. Explore the power of affinity accelerated at Affinaquest.com.

