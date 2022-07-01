World Food Consequences of the War on Ukraine: Agricultural Documentation

AAEA annual meeting invited paper session

MILWAUKEE, July 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting session "World Food Consequences of the War on Ukraine" authors discuss how Ukraine recently accounted for about 10% of world wheat exports, 15% of world corn and world barley exports, and 50% of world sunflower oil exports. The 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine stopped planting in multiple areas of Ukraine, destroyed some storage facilities, disrupted supply routes for inputs as well as products, and destroyed port facilities.

In this session Ukrainian experts document Ukraine's agricultural situation and present their latest outlook. Together with world trade, market, and world food security experts they report and discuss the impacts on trade and world market prices, global food security, and policy.

Papers in this session:

Beyond survival: farming chronicles, outlook, and strategies for Ukrainian agriculture following the 2022 Russian Invasion

Presented by: Oleg Nivievskyi

The Impact of the Ukraine Crisis on Global Food Security

Presented by: Joseph W. Glauber

Global food security consequences of the war in Ukraine - A collateral damage of mega proportions

Presented by: Catherine Bertini

This session will take place on August 2, 2022 at 10:00 am - 11:30 am Pacific in the room Platinum 5 at the Marriott Anaheim and virtual.

If you are interested in attending the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting in Anaheim, CA, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page. All registrants will have full access to all session's virtual component.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, aware@aaea.org

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association