Quirk Volkswagen Adds the 2022 Volkswagen Taos to Its Inventory

Customers looking to purchase a fun and compact SUV should check out the 2022 Volkswagen Taos at Quirk Volkswagen.
BRAINTREE, MASS., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers located in the Braintree, Massachusetts area, should check out the inventory at Quirk Volkswagen if they are looking to purchase a compact SUV. The dealership houses over sixteen models of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos and its trim levels: S, SE, and SEL.
Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, the 2022 Volkswagen Taos features LED headlights, front assist, and blind-spot monitor, Beats premium audio system, 18-inch alloy wheels, remote start, LED taillights, leather seating surfaces, and Volkswagen Digital Cockpit with higher trims possessing the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro.
The base model of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos is priced at a starting MSRP of $23,495 and can range up to $32,090. In terms of safety, the vehicle features a rear-view camera system, a tire pressure monitoring system, a safety cage, an Intelligent Crash Response system, an automatic post-collision braking system, and six stability-enhancing systems.
Prospective buyers can schedule a test drive at Quirk Volkswagen and check out the features of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos for themselves. The dealership is located at 20 Granite Street in Braintree, Massachusetts, and can be contacted at 781-917-1540 for further information regarding the 2022 Volkswagen Taos.
Media Contact
Sean Western, Quirk Volkswagen, 781-917-1540, swestern@quirkcars.com
SOURCE Quirk Volkswagen
