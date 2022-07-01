Lummus and Clariant Announce Successful Start-Up of World's Largest Operating CATOFIN PDH Unit

CATOFIN® technology originally selected for operating stability, low operating costs and performance at or above design capacity
HOUSTON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and its catalyst partner Clariant, announced the successful startup and acceptance of Qingdao Jinneng New Material Co.'s 900,000 metric tons per annum CATOFIN propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China.
"The successful startup of the world's largest PDH unit demonstrates the continuous improvements of our CATOFIN technology and Clariant's catalyst performance," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "No other technology has such a strong track record of reliability, productivity and performance, especially for units at this scale, which is why it is the global leader in propylene production."
Qingdao Jinneng originally selected CATOFIN based on the technology's robust performance and continuous operation at or above design capacity as demonstrated by the many CATOFIN units operating worldwide.
The CATOFIN process combines Lummus' advanced technology with Clariant's tailor-made catalysts and heat generating material to convert propane to propylene. CATOFIN technology is an industry-leading method for light paraffin dehydrogenation that delivers excellent annual production output compared to alternative technologies. The process operates at thermodynamically advantaged reactor pressure and temperature to maximize conversion of propane to propylene, while reducing investment and operating costs.
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.
SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.