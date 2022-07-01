Eyebuydirect Launches New Styles in its 5 TO SEE Collection

Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, the sustainable collection gives a second life to plastic water bottles with four stylish new colors
LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is launching new styles in its 5 TO SEE collection, a collection of eco-friendly eyewear made of upcycled plastic water bottles, as a part of its vision for a more sustainable world.
The 5 TO SEE collection helps consumers make a positive impact on the planet with each purchase and is now available in four new colors – pink, blue, green, and yellow – in the collection's best-selling shapes. To help keep plastic off the beaches and oceans, each frame is made of five recycled water bottles.
Plus, in partnership with 1% for the Planet, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Surfrider Foundation Los Angeles. This donation not only protects our oceans but also funds the fight for plastic reduction, beach access, coastal preservation and clean water.
It's easier than ever to prioritize sustainability without sacrificing style, and frames from the 5 TO SEE Collection are the perfect addition for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Shoppers can get even more bang for their buck, as these styles will be included in Eyebuydirect's Buy 1 Get 1 event, allowing you to gift a pair or keep an extra pair for yourself for the price of one.
"The 5 TO SEE collection is an important sustainable offering that does good and looks good," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect. "We believe it is our responsibility to take steps toward a more sustainable future and that every step helps shape a brighter future while emphasizing individuality and self-expression, and that is exactly what this collection achieves."
The new collection, as well as Eyebuydirect's entire line of frames, including blue light filtering lenses, sunglasses and readers, can be shopped exclusively on Eyebuydirect.com. For additional information, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.
About Eyebuydirect
Eyebuydirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, Eyebuydirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.
To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SOURCE EyeBuyDirect
