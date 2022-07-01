LCR Announces New Hire in Dubai

WESTPORT, Conn., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners is happy to announce that Bassel Sweid has agreed to join LCR as our Director of Corporate Development.

Bassel will help drive LCR's growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as the point of contact for clients and channel partners in the region, in addition to exploring new potential markets and attractive investment opportunities for LCR.

"Bassel joins the LCR team with over 10 years of professional investment experience, including working with immigration investments and international real estate. As someone who has focused much of his professional career on high-net-worth families, Bassel makes an excellent addition to the firm and shows our commitment to having advisors in the region to assist our clients as they explore global opportunities," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners.

Prior to joining LCR Capital, Bassel worked at Holborn Assets and Citizenship Invest. He has raised more than USD 50 million of capital for government funds and international real estate transactions that provide clients the Portuguese Golden Visa. Bassel's experience also involves setting up marketing strategies, business plans, developing training programs, and working with teams of investment advisors.

"I am impressed with the caliber of LCR's executives and its professional networks. The company has an excellent reputation and really thinks about the whole family when presenting its offerings. I also love that they think about how technology can make investing easier. I look forward to being part of the team," Bassel said.

Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners, observed, "This is a great moment for the industry and for our firm. Two of our immigration investment offerings, the US EB-5 visa program and the Portugal Golden Visa program, have been recently reformed and are accepting new investors. We have also expanded with new services, including LCR Wealth and International Investors Mortgage, to help global families. Investing globally is a significant decision, and advisors like Bassel who can explain the process and benefits make a big difference. I'm sure he will represent the firm well in the region."

Originally from Austria, Bassel is a native Arabic speaker, is proficient in English, and has been based in Dubai for the last 12 years. He holds a bachelor's degree in software engineering.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards. LCR also works with the E-2 Investor Visa, the Portuguese Golden Visa, and Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program, which are all government-approved investments. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management , the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and has teams in Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

Website: http://www.lcrcapital.com

Press contact:

John M. Baker

CMO, LCR Capital Partners LLC

339762@email4pr.com

+1 (203) 883-1940

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lcr-announces-new-hire-in-dubai-301579332.html

SOURCE LCR Capital Partners