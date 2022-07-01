STN VIDEO NAMED BEST VIDEO PLATFORM AT DIGIDAY MEDIA AWARDS

For the second time this year, STN has been recognized for their success in helping digital publishers thrive with online video - technically, financially and with premium content.
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video, North America's largest independent online video platform, has been named Best Video Platform at the 2022 Digiday Media Awards. STN Video has been recognised for their turnkey Online Video Platform, providing industry leading digital video content, technology, and monetization to their publisher partners.
"This is a huge thrill for everyone at STN Video, especially when the recognition comes from an industry leader in digital media like Digiday," says STN Video CEO Matthew Watson. "While accolades are never our end goal, they are always great validation of our larger mission to help our partners succeed with digital video."
Consideration for this win included STN's OVP that has helped publisher foster growth such as:
- a 710% increase in video views
- a 536% increase in video revenue
- a 44% increase in page views
STN's product suite also contributed to this win which includes a wide variety of solutions designed to increase publisher revenue and engagement including:
- Smart Match™: an AI powered video player that reduces workflow by instantly matching article keywords with the STN library of over 1 million pieces of content from over 200 providers
- Recirculation and Recommendations: audience engagement technology which displays a clickable, rotating video carousel of the top and trending headlines keeping users on site longer
- AI Local Stories: a one-of-a-kind video populated using AI to compile local sources, feeds, news and images to build a unique piece of contextually relevant content for every article.
This marks the second time STN Video has taken home Digiday branded recognition, with their previous win coming earlier this year for Best Video Monetization Platform at the Digiday Video and TV Awards.
The Digiday Media Awards recognize leading companies working to modernize digital media. Finalists are judged on their ability to both solve industry-wide challenges and create opportunities for their partners. For more information on how STN Video solves digital video for publishers, content providers and advertisers visit STNvideo.com
