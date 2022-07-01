Telstone IOP's Behavioral Health Facility in West Palm Beach, Florida Is Now Open

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telstone IOP, a behavioral health treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida, has officially opened its doors and is now accepting admissions for patients in need of treatment for addiction and mental illness.

At our facility, we provide comprehensive treatment plans and trauma-informed care for any individual who may be suffering from substance use or mental health disorders.

Telstone's behavioral health treatment programs are licensed by The Agency For Health Care Administration (AHCA), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF), designed to suit a variety of needs with a patient-centered mindset.

We offer evidence-based and holistic treatment options which include strengths-based and group therapies, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), and medication assistance, at an outpatient level.

For individuals with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and anxiety disorders, our licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Lori Merling, Ph.D., provides treatment at the Sydney Merling Center for OCD and Anxiety in West Palm Beach.

Our highly-trained and skilled staff provide patients with access to a continuum of care proven to successfully treat a variety of conditions. We view addictive habits, behaviors, and symptoms as a sign of an unaddressed problem and take pride in our complete approach to recovery.

Telstone's clinical philosophy is founded on accurately diagnosing and treating individuals as a "whole," focusing on who they were, who they are, and who they will become.

The physiological and psychological signs of these conditions are viewed as more complex than their surface presentation. As a result, we've discovered that integrating addiction medicine, therapy, and mindfulness practices, has been effective in treating co-occurring disorders.

Evidence suggests that everyone has an innate disposition for resilience. The Telstone IOP difference lies in our mission to motivate each individual to tap into their natural capacity for achieving goals, improving overall wellness, self-esteem, and personal success through skill development, and trauma therapy.

We pride ourselves on providing our patients with high-quality healthcare, resting on a combination of core values including connection, personal empowerment, honesty, and integrity.

True healing is emphasized by developing the skills necessary to break cyclical patterns. If you or a loved one is struggling, our behavioral health specialists will provide the support and tools required to achieve a healthier and more meaningful life.

Our behavioral health specialists will provide the support and tools required to achieve a healthier and more meaningful life.

