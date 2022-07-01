Visual Voice Inc., and Short Shorts Film Festival's Upcoming Project For All Creators in Web 3.0 Era - NFT Global Cinema Market

A platform delivering value for creators digital assets, as well as asset management that safely stores the contents
A starting point for all, a system people can own & use the contents
Hackathon and Seminars in the summer
SHIBUYA CITY, Japan, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Voice Inc., and Academy Awards® qualifying film festival, SSFF & ASIA are creating a new project to support creators in their various activities and provide them with a platform that can deliver value for their digital assets, as well as asset management that safely stores their content.
Taking advantage of festival's connection with creators and supporters for 25 years, we start this project through Metaverse, Blockchain, and NFTs in web 3.0 era.
This project will construct a system where all the creators can connect with supporting companies and individuals through the NFT Market:
- a platform delivering value for creators digital assets, as well as asset management that safely stores their contents
- a starting point for all, a system people can own & use the contents
In this market, all the creative items as props, treatments, screenplay, acting, lighting, sound, images will be treated as an asset. This will continue on as a portfolio matching, LOOT, DAO, service and its data will be a property of its own that you could manage.
Content on the market will be created by across the professional and industries: companies / creators, professionals / amateurs, and various industries as not only movies, games, music but crypto, tourism, medical, real estate, etc. It will become a creative asset (IP) that we, Visual Voice, will work together to create endless possibilities.
A Teaser Site for the New Project has Launched
URL: https://v-voice.jp/web3/
We also start calling for pre-entries for partners to develop this project and plan new business models.
For the companies and individuals that pre entered will be invited to the Hackathon in this summer.
SSFF & ASIA 2022 online closing seminar NFT×Cinema feat. The Rhetoric Star (NOMA × CoinPost) will be streamed online with English subtitles
Discussing the development of film infrastructure services using blockchain and NFT technology, Visual Voice presents a seminar with 100-minute live-action movie depicting the "greed, darkness, and hope" of Crypto Industry: THE RHETORIC STAR's production team: film director TAICHI, CEO at EDLEAD-japan- & producer Takahito Kagami, CEO of CoinPost
July 26（Tue）5：00 (JST) / Admission Free
https://youtu.be/iKiQu2XB5nc *English subtitles will be added in August
Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
0354748201
339722@email4pr.com
SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.