QM Power Expands Portfolio, Launches New Variable Speed Fan Motor Control

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QM Power announced the launch of Q-Sync® VS, a new line of industry-leading energy efficient variable speed permanent magnet AC (PMAC) fan motors.

Q-Sync® VS adds variable speed capability to QM Power's patented Q-Sync® control technology. This technology eliminates all power switching when the motor operates at AC line frequency, resulting in unsurpassed motor and system operating efficiency. Compared to typical electronically commutated motors (ECMs), Q-Sync® VS has as much as 70% fewer losses, resulting in peak efficiencies up to 93%, and as much as 25% lower power consumption (Watts), depending on rating, speed, and load.

Of the existing line, the Business Development Team at ABS Energy Solutions Group states, "We install Q-Sync motors in grocery stores where we want to help owners boost their profits through energy efficiency measures. A typical upgrade results in efficiencies of 40% or more which pays for the installation in about one year. We install only Q-Sync motors due to this compelling ROI and ongoing reliability."

New Q-Sync® VS products will be available in ¼, ⅓, and ½ HP sizes for 120 or 230 VAC single-phase, and are designed for residential, commercial, and light industrial HVACR fan applications. Since 2016, the original Q-Sync® constant speed PMAC motors have helped to deliver improved operating efficiencies in 6-to-50-Watt commercial refrigeration applications.

According to Rick Hepperla, Q-Sync® General Manager, "By deploying Q-Sync® high-efficiency technology, OEMs can improve their equipment system efficiency by simply replacing lower-efficiency motors, and end users can realize operating cost savings from their HVACR fans, reducing their total cost of ownership and making a positive impact on the planet." Q-Sync® motors are often eligible for energy rebate incentives.

With this portfolio expansion, QM Power is positioned to deliver its mission: To enable a more sustainable and energy-efficient world with innovative electric motor and motor control products.

Those interested in Q-Sync® VS samples or a pilot program may email an efficiency expert at sales@qmpower.com .

About QM Power

QM Power has developed proprietary and patented innovations in magnetic circuits and electronic controllers for the global electric motor market. The company holds over 50 patents worldwide, including for the revolutionary Q-Sync® technology, which offers the highest efficiency motors for commercial refrigeration applications and residential and light commercial HVAC. QM Power's portfolio also includes the innovative Q-Mag® technology for use in the next generation of electric vehicle motors. Learn more at www.qmpower.com.

Contact: Mike More

Tel.: +1(612) 327-9438

Email: 339754@email4pr.com

Website: www.QMPower.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qm-power-expands-portfolio-launches-new-variable-speed-fan-motor-control-301579290.html

SOURCE QM Power