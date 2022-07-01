Mollie and Xentral join forces to smoothen E-commerce payments and ERP processes

Mollie and Xentral now offer an integrated solution. The combined tech stack of ERP and PSP is a significant growth driver for e-commerce companies.
AMSTERDAM and AUGSBURG, Germany, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mollie, one of the fastest growing payment service providers in Europe, and Xentral, the German thought leader in lean ERP systems, are launching their collaboration with immediate effect. In the process, scale-up Xentral will integrate Mollie's comprehensive payment services into its multichannel ERP platform. The partnership between the two e-commerce tech leaders creates a solution for SMEs that makes both the payment and order management process easier and smoother, significantly supporting the growth of numerous e-commerce businesses. The new service is available immediately to all current and future customers of Mollie and Xentral.
Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)
"Automated processes between e-commerce platforms, warehouses and accounting systems have long been standard. That's why it's important to use a payment service provider (PSP) that is also directly integrated with an ERP system," explains Annett Polaszewski-Plath, Managing Director DACH at Mollie. "The partnership is based on concrete customer requirements. In addition, both companies share similar visions: Mollie wants to simplify the payment process for small and medium-sized businesses, while Xentral centralizes all business operations in one platform for precisely these companies, making them as simple and streamlined as possible."
Merchants benefit from the partnership in several ways: they save time and have a better overview of cash flow and their merchandise management. At the same time, their own customers are offered the most common payment methods in Europe.
Stephanie Richheimer, VP Sales & Partnerships of Xentral and Ex-Mollie underlines: "Xentral and Mollie are both pioneers in simplifying complex processes for innovative e-commerce companies. In doing so, each of the two companies has a unique focus: fast-growing e-commerce businesses are made easily scalable by Xentral, and with the integration of Mollie, challenges in connecting disparate payment services are now a thing of the past."
About Mollie
Mollie is a pioneer in the payments industry and one of Europe's fastest-growing payment service providers (PSP). Founded in 2004, the firm facilitates companies of all sizes to scale and grow with an easy-to-use payments API that offers multiple payment methods. Mollie's mission is to simplify complex financial services to become the world's most loved PSP.
Mollie has over 130,000 customers and an international team of more than 700 employees. It has offices across Europe, including Amsterdam, Lisbon, London, Paris, and Munich.
Mollie | Grow your way.
About Xentral
Xentral is a lean ERP cloud software that bundles business processes in one place for startups and SMBs - from e-commerce to warehousing and production to fulfillment and accounting. Xentral takes the hurdle of daily repetitive tasks away from its customers and creates an environment in which companies can grow safely and sustainably.
Contact:
Xentral ERP Software GmbH
Norman Rohr
VP Marketing & Comms
E-Mail norman.rohr@xentral.com
www.xentral.com
SOURCE Xentral ERP Software GmbH
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.