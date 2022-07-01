MEDIA ALERT: Equinix Sets Conference Call for Second Quarter Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. EQIX, the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. EST (2:30 p.m. PST). The company will discuss second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022.
To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode (EQIX). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on Equinix.com under the Investor Relations heading. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, October 26, 2022, by dialing 866-363-4001 and entering passcode (2022). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company's website at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).
About Equinix
Equinix EQIX is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.
SOURCE Equinix, Inc.
