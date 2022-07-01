Vietnam Social Commerce Market Future Growth Forecasts: Compound Annual Growth of 31.9% Forecast During 2022-2028

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Vietnam has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

According to Q1 2022 Social Commerce Survey, social commerce industry in Vietnam is expected to grow by 44.4% on annual basis to reach US$2312.6 million in 2022.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.9% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$2312.6 million in 2022 to reach US$11134.5 million by 2028.

Key Report Benefits:

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Report Scope:

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Vietnam. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Vietnam Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2021

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

