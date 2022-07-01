Ember Infrastructure Closes Inaugural Fund with over $340 Million of Commitments

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Infrastructure ("Ember") announced the final closing of Ember Infrastructure Fund I (the "Fund") with over $340 million of capital commitments to invest in the energy transition and resource efficiency sectors. The Fund received commitments from a diverse group of leading institutional investors from the United States, Canada and Europe, including public and private pensions, consultants, asset managers, foundations, insurance companies, and family offices.
With a long history of working together, the Ember senior investment team includes infrastructure professionals Elena Savostianova, Mary Weisskopf and Caleb Powers, who were previously at Global Infrastructure Partners, and veteran energy executive Bob Kelly, who was previously at SolarCity and Calpine Corporation. Ember's investment team also includes Vice Presidents Alex Smyk and Barrett Veazy, both of whom also previously worked at Global Infrastructure Partners.
Ember's differentiated approach consists of seeking to bring innovative capital solutions and hands-on value creation to companies and assets looking to grow their platforms.
The Fund has completed three investments to date, including the formation of ReGenerate Energy, a bioenergy platform with three facilities generating 138MW of renewable power; an investment in Caban Systems, a provider of energy storage and management solutions for the telecommunications industry, including support for Caban's Energy-as-a-Service offering; and an investment in SunShare, an established community solar developer.
"We are incredibly pleased with the support we've received from investors with a variety of objectives, including investors looking to achieve alpha in their infrastructure portfolios as well as investors who want to increase their allocations to sustainable investments but who want to still earn competitive returns," said Elena Savostianova, Managing Partner of Ember. "On the portfolio side, we are excited about the partnerships we've built to date with strong operating teams ready to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunity offered by a new generation of infrastructure technologies. We are thrilled to direct our expertise and capital towards the businesses building the infrastructure that we believe can bring us closer to a sustainable future."
Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel.
Ember Infrastructure is a private equity platform seeking to capitalize on investment opportunities created by the global economy transition into a low carbon and sustainable future. We aim to invest in assets and companies that decarbonize the economy, use resources efficiently and focus on sustainable processes across the value chain. Headquartered in New York, our team leverages a long history in energy and infrastructure, delivering innovative capital solutions to fast-growing sectors within the real assets space. For further information about Ember Infrastructure please see www.ember-infra.com.
