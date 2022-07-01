Dakota Wealth Management to Acquire Loveless Wealth Management

Strategic acquisition expands footprint into Montana
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families, has entered into an agreement to acquire Billings, Montana-based Loveless Wealth Management LLC. Loveless is Dakota Wealth's fourth transaction in the past 12 months.
"We were focused on firms primarily on the East Coast when we were approached by an opportunity with Loveless in Montana. After a lengthy conversation, we were convinced that the Loveless team was a great fit with Dakota from both a cultural standpoint and their approach to wealth management," noted Peter Raimondi, Founder and CEO, Dakota Wealth Management, "When we are fortunate to come across extraordinarily talented individuals who share our philosophy about wealth management, we are eager to welcome them into the Dakota family."
The team at Loveless sought to join a larger firm to ensure proper continuity of planning and care for its clients.
"I wanted a partner who could ensure our transition and succession plan is well formulated with a multi-generational leadership structure that will continue to provide exceptional client service for many generations to come," Donald S. Loveless, CFA, CFP®, president and founder of Loveless Wealth Management, noted. "With its emphasis on employee ownership, I felt Dakota was the ideal partner for us."
In addition to Mr. Loveless, Brian Suskevich, WMCP®, Maribeth (Betsy) A. Rector, AIF®, and Hillary Lester will remain in place to serve their current clientele. Client service and advice will remain the top priority for both companies throughout the transition.
"Dakota was a perfect fit," commented Ms. Rector. "Their emphasis on people and relationships, both internally as a team as well as how that flows into taking care of clients, was very important to us. We are all excited to start this next chapter."
"I am thrilled to be part of a team as dynamic as Dakota Wealth Management," added Mr. Suskevich. They have been amazing throughout this entire transition process."
This is the first office in Montana for Dakota Wealth Management. The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based firm now has 14 offices in 10 U.S. states.
Dakota Wealth Management is an independent investment management, wealth and estate planning, and full-service tax planning firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and founded by RIA industry veteran Peter Raimondi, Dakota elevates wealth management to an art with thoughtfully designed investment portfolios and personalized wealth management services. Dakota also provides a full suite of financial planning, estate planning and tax services for selected clients. For more information, visit www.dakotawm.com.
Loveless Wealth Management LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm founded in 1987 by Donald S. Loveless, CFA, and CFP®. The firm is based in Billings, Montana and provides customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, tax planning and estate planning services to its clients. For more information, visit: https://loveless-wealth.com/
SOURCE Dakota Wealth Management
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
