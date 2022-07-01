Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 750 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at Balloon Fiesta Park

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys excitedly announces that their law firm will be giving away 750 FREE backpacks stuffed with school supplies during a contactless drive-thru backpack giveaway on Friday, July 15, from 1:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys excitedly announces that their law firm will be giving away 750 FREE backpacks stuffed with school supplies during a contactless drive-thru backpack giveaway on Friday, July 15, from 1:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park (9401 Balloon Museum Drive NE, Albuquerque 85113). The giveaway was created as a means to help students of economically challenged families in Albuquerque prepare for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

K-12 students must be present in vehicles to receive a backpack. As quantities are limited, backpacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Families are also asked to be mindful of pedestrians and other vehicles when entering and exiting the parking lot.

"Teens and pre-teens face many challenges in and out of school as they learn to build self confidence, handle problems with peers, and how to successfully adjust to everchanging health and educational hurdles. When you layer on household financial strains related to rising fuel and daily essential costs, it can become almost impossible for them to prepare for a new school year. Our team hopes that our annual Back to School giveaway in Albuquerque will help relieve some of those burdens by handing out free backpacks and school supplies," shared attorney Kevin Rowe.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe's FREE contactless drive-up Albuquerque Backpack Giveaway, please contact Cindy Ernst or Christa Luirette with Lerner and Rowe Gives Back at 505-544-4444. Like and follow Lerner and Rowe Injury attorneys on Facebook to learn more about this and future giveaways.

About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in New Mexico, Indiana, Illinois, Arizona, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, and Tennessee. The law firm's reputation for excellence can be attributed to the high levels of respect, dignity, and customer service shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Albuquerque, please call 505-544-4444. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter,Instagram, and TikTok, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

