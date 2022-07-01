World Overcomers Christian Church of Durham, NC, to host Independence Day weekend events in Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Overcomers Christian Church (WOCC), led by founder and Pastor Andy Thompson, will celebrate Independence Day Weekend with a two-day event called the "Away Game," consisting of a Sunday Pop Up worship experience and a Saturday White Party social event.
(WOCC) is located in the Raleigh/Durham area of North Carolina and was founded in 2003 with just 35 members. Since its inception, World Overcomers has become one of the fastest-growing churches in America. Membership has grown to more than 10,000 people, nearly half of them men.
Pastor Andy Thompson states, " The Away Game concept was conceived in response to the challenges that COVID-19 presented to churches across America. WOCC spent nearly two years streaming to thousands of viewers each week while the physical doors were closed. Even now, with our church doors open weekly, the majority of our membership still worships virtually. In a post-Covid-19 world, it matters less where you deliver your message and more about the impact of your message. So bringing the message of hope and freedom to Charlotte during a holiday celebrating freedom aligns with our mandate to be a church that reaches the world."
Both events will be held at the Knight Theater 430 S.Tryon St. Charlotte, NC 28202.
The White Party will take place on July 2, 2022, at 7:00 PM and is free and open to the public. This will be a great opportunity to meet Pastor Andy Thompson and his staff. Space is limited; those who wish to attend must RSVP at https://brushfire.com/wocc .
The Pop Up Worship Service will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, and doors will open at 9:00 AM.
Pastor Andy Thompson will be available for comments on Sunday from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM.
Website: https://www.worldovercomers.church/awaygameclt
Media Contact: Marco Cortes, 619-798-8155, hello@markobravo.com
SOURCE World Overcomers Christian Church
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.