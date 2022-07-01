Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Report 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The company will also host a conference call on August 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company.
Participants may register for the call here approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the live event. The call will also be accessible via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website or by accessing https://investor.caesars.com. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.
Source: Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.