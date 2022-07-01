Saudi Arabia Receives the First Group of Hajj Pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia

RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the arrival of the first group of Hajj pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia on Saturday morning in Jeddah and Madinah international airports. After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Jeddah Airports Company, and religious tour guides "Motawifs" of Turkey Pilgrims and Pilgrims of Europe, America, and Australia Company received the arriving pilgrims for the world's largest annual gathering of Muslims.
Official figures in The Saudi Ministry of Hajj stated that they're working to improve all programs which are meant to serve Hajj pilgrims. One of these initiatives includes the development of a new registration mechanism for pilgrims from Europe, North America, and Australia for the 2022 Hajj season. The integrated ePortal offers a variety of Hajj packages, online support services, and a 24/7 call center in multiple languages. In addition, it facilitated the issuance of eVisas to optimize and streamline the Hajj registration process for pilgrims applying from those countries.
This new endeavor falls within the strategic framework of the Saudi authorities to develop a digitalized Hajj registration experience, streamline application procedures, and offer reduced, competitive prices to pilgrims from those countries.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is a government ministry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is in charge of handling issues of Hajj and Umrah in the country. The ministry assures safe arrival and departure of pilgrims and visitors arriving in Saudi Arabia for Hajj or Umrah.
