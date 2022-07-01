A Little Girl Learns About God's Love in Humorous Children's Book

Author Julie Martin's latest is narrated from the perspective of a sassy 3-year-old girl
CARLETON, Mich., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by her youngest daughter, Julie Martin has written a new children's book "The First Adventure of Little Lu."
Little Lu is a 3-year-old who loves to learn big words and expresses them in her own way to those around her. She tells you the story from her point of view, with her own humorous language. Her "R's" and "L's" are a "W" sound. Her "TH's" are a "F" or a "T" sound, depending on her mood.
In the story, Little Lu takes an adventure that changes her life and helps her begin to understand the true love of God.
"I used my youngest daughter's unusual language to create the sassy character of Little Lu," Martin said. "Although my youngest is now grown, she continues to inspire me with wonderful ideas for the character of Little Lu."
Through her book and personable stories, Martin hopes to inspire young readers to seek and understand God's endless love.
"The First Adventure of Little Lu"
By Julie Martin
ISBN: 9781664253353 (softcover); 9781664253360 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Julie Martin has worked with children for over 30 years; using storytelling to draw them into a deeper understanding of the Bible. She loves to leave them at a climatic point in the stories to keep them wanting more. She lives in Michigan with her husband John where they raised four children. She plans to continue Little Lu's adventures in future books.
To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/829097-the-first-adventure-of-little-lu.
###
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Ashley Fletcher
afletcher@lavidge.com
Media Contact
Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, afletcher@lavidge.com
SOURCE WestBow Press
