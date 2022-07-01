New Clario CEO, Christopher Fikry, M.D., to Lead Company through Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

- Christopher Fikry, M.D. formally starts as Clario CEO on July 1, 2022
- Previous CEO, Joe Eazor, is retiring and transitioning to the Clario Board of Directors
- New CEO commits to collaborating with customers to shape the future of medicine and medical device development with Clario's technology and scientific expertise
PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, announced that the company's new chief executive officer (CEO), Christopher (Chris) Fikry, M.D., previously introduced on June 7, 2022, begins his tenure today. Dr. Fikry's predecessor, Joe Eazor, is retiring from the CEO position and transitioning to a seat on the Clario Board of Directors.
Chris joins Clario during a trajectory of growth and innovation. Clario was formed from the 2021 merger of ERT and Bioclinica. Under the leadership of Joe Eazor, the combined organization refocused on customer success and a cultural transformation that interwove the organization's purpose and values with its business strategy. It achieved accelerated momentum in the market, substantially increasing organic net revenue. At the same time, Clario launched an integrated technology roadmap that set out an innovation pathway for the future.
"During this period of substantial change in the industry, I cannot think of a company better positioned to help bring the next generation of medicines and medical devices to market," said Dr. Fikry. "Clario is fueled by a culture of excellence and I am honored to lead the company as it continues to provide best-in-class customer service and technologies that have a tangible positive impact on our customers' goals and ultimately patients' lives. Joe Eazor helped the company transition into a new growth phase and I am grateful that we will work together as I acclimate."
Dr. Fikry brings to Clario extensive knowledge and decades of industry experience which make him ideally placed to lead Clario through the many issues confronting our industry, including the challenges of increasingly complex clinical trials and pandemic-related expectations for speed. He most recently acted as President of Analytical Services Division at Thermo Fisher Scientific and previously served as head of Global Lab Services for PPD and held senior executive roles at Novartis and Quest Laboratories. Dr. Fikry shares a commitment with biopharmaceutical R&D teams to deliver better healthcare options to patients as well as a pledge to provide high-quality service.
Clario is a leading technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario's Trial Anywhere™ solutions have been powering hybrid and decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for over 15 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience and diversity. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory for over 5m patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.
Clario Media Contact
Duncan Cantor
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
media@clario.com
SOURCE Clario
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.