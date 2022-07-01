Viatris Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. VTRS plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 8 to discuss the results.
Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 866.342.8591 or 203.518.9713 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ222). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.
About Viatris
Viatris Inc. VTRS is a global pharmaceutical company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.
