/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Citizenship ceremony to commemorate Canada Day 2022/

HALIFAX, NS, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - To commemorate Canada Day, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, will welcome 49 of Canada's newest citizens. This first-of-its-kind hybrid citizenship ceremony will include candidates participating in person and representing all provinces and territories over Zoom.
The oath of citizenship will be administered by Minister Fraser and the ceremony will be co-presided by Citizenship Judges Joan Mahoney and Rania Sfeir.
Special Guests:
- Elder Geri Musqua-LeBlanc
- Daniel Bernhard, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship
- Tareq Hadhad, Syrian-Canadian entrepreneur and public speaker
- The Halifax Multicultural Drummers, The Malaria Warriors
- Halifax Gay Men's Chorus
- Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax
Date: Friday, July 1, 2022
Ceremony Start Time: 15:00 ADT
Location for in person event:
Queen's Marque, Courtyard
1715 Lower Water St,
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Media wanting to attend virtually can join at the following link.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87293976263?pwd=A3yw4cGWjmnO-PAFw3ZXy43lYdBQKC.1
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 14:45 p.m. ADT.
- Media attending in person are asked to wear a medical or cloth mask.
Photos from the ceremony will also be available for editing and download after 17 ADT via Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x0qqwsbbyssb603/AADgAOH7cSEvwotJFMO5XAE4a?dl=0
