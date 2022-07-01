Outward Bound Partners with LT Richard W. Collins Foundation, Under Armour for Three-Year Program with Maryland HBCUs

Eleven Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) cadets from the University of Maryland (UMD), College Park and Bowie State University (BSU) completed their five-day wilderness expedition on Friday, June 10. The expedition took the participants along a stretch of the Appalachian Trail with their Outward Bound educators. The week long challenge was the final step in the first year of the Building Bridges program that brought together over 40 cadets from the two schools, starting with a one-day program held in September 2021 at Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School's (CBOBS) Leakin Park campus. The program is sponsored by Under Armour, through its UA Freedom Initiative, which focuses on supporting front-line workers, like ROTC cadets.

BALTIMORE, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Bridges Program Completes First Year connecting over 40 ROTC Cadets from UMD, Bowie State

Eleven Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) cadets from University of Maryland (UMD), College Park and Bowie State University (BSU) completed their five-day wilderness expedition on Friday, June 10. The expedition took the participants along a stretch of the Appalachian Trail with their Outward Bound educators. The week long challenge was the final step in the first year of the Building Bridges program that brought together over 40 cadets from the two schools, starting with a one-day program held in September 2021 at Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School's (CBOBS) Leakin Park campus. The program is sponsored by Under Armour, through its UA Freedom Initiative, which focuses on supporting front-line workers, like ROTC cadets.

"This was an experience of a lifetime. I took so many lessons and so much about myself. I learned and recognized that it's okay to fall sometimes. It's about what you do after. Getting back up and not allowing your setbacks to stop you from pushing forward. I learned so much about allowing yourself to work with others, trusting them along with yourself, and the difference it all makes in the end," shared Kayla, an ROTC from Bowie State University after completing the five-day expedition with their crew.

The partnership and Building Bridges program will continue for three years to provide a space where ROTC students from diverse backgrounds can celebrate their differences and create a deeper understanding of each other through challenges and common experiences. Participants will be ROTC cadets from BSU, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Maryland, and UMD, College Park. By the end of year three, the goal is to have impacted nearly 200 emerging ROTC leaders from both universities.

Bowie State and College Park are just a few short miles apart. Yet the tragic murder of Lt Richard Collins III on the College Park campus highlighted that the schools were worlds apart. It was the passion and drive of Lt Collins that ensures his Army service and legacy would make a difference wherever he stood as a Soldier. This was evident during his time at Bowie State University and while in uniform among his fellow cadets. He was determined to lead from the front.

Richard Collins Jr., Co-Founder of Lt Richard Collins Foundation said, "The significance of this partnership cannot be overstated. Our commitment to amplifying the vision our son had as an officer and a leader is the embodiment of what we want to cultivate through this initiative. Having the Building Bridges program and Under Armour together with Outward Bound, working towards the goals our son Richard set for himself, gives true definition to his legacy serving as a resounding salvo for each individual who benefits from this connection. Together, our combined resolve for success is steadfast."

Under Armour has committed to funding the programming over three years to support emerging Maryland ROTC leaders to be compassionate, tolerant, and resilient.

Flynn Burch, Director of Global Community Impact at Under Armour said: "We are proud to support CBOBS and the Lt Collins Foundation to bring cadets from diverse backgrounds together through the Building Bridges program to grow and learn from each of their experiences together. At Under Armour, one of our core values is 'Stand for Equality' and partnerships like this one allow us to live that value and support our local community."

Phyllis Kim, Chief Advancement Officer at CBOBS adds: "Creating partnerships is at the core of our work at Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School. By bringing together the Collins Foundation, Under Armour, Bowie State University, and the University of Maryland, College Park, we are leveraging our collective experiences to support emerging young leaders who have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces. Our vision is to expand the program to include more schools so that more ROTC cadets can participate, preparing them to take on challenges and achieve more than they ever thought possible."

Shannon, another ROTC cadet from BSU shares more about how the program will impact their future as a Military Officer, "It allowed me to reflect and form a new balance to execute my goal of becoming an Army Officer. The training and experience signified the agility to actually see I am the actually the person I strive to be."

About LT Richard Collins Foundation

The LT Richard W. Collins III Foundation was founded by the parents of Richard Collins who was stabbed to death on the campus of UMD, College Park, on May 20, 2017, because of the color of his skin. Collins was an ROTC cadet at BSU and was set to graduate within a few days to begin his service as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant before he was murdered. He was posthumously promoted by the Secretary of the Army to the rank of 1st Lieutenant in May of 2020. The Foundation's mission is to invest in the education and empowerment of promising young Americans who've proven themselves to be outstanding citizens and are committed to working toward a hate-free, more just society for all. In 2018, Dawn and Rick Collins in partnership with Prince George's County State's Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, successfully lobbied the Maryland General Assembly to toughen the state's hate crime law. Through the leadership of Maryland Senate President, Thomas V. "Mike" Miller, a bill was passed to appropriate funds for a $1,000,000 annual scholarship program for ROTC cadets attending an HBCU in the state of Maryland. For more information, go to https://richardcollinsfoundation.org/

About Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School

Outward Bound, founded in 1941 by educator Kurt Hahn, is a non-profit educational organization that serves people of all ages and backgrounds through challenging learning expeditions that focus on character development, leadership and service. Outward Bound helps individuals and teams discover strength of character and an aptitude for leadership needed to serve others in their community and care for the world around them. Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound delivers programs for students and educators throughout the Baltimore and Washington DC areas. For more information, go to https://www.outwardboundchesapeake.org/.

About UA Freedom

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading innovator, marketer, and distributor of branded performance athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to make all athletes better, Under Armour's – UA Freedom Initiative – started in 2010 with a singular mission to support and inspire the brave men and women dedicated to protecting us, every day.

###

Media Contact

Ben Worden, Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School, 1 4104481721 Ext: 6024, bworden@outwardboundchesapeake.org

SOURCE Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School