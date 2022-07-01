Xinhua Silk Road: Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index released in N. China's Shanxi

BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Xinhua-Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index was released on Wednesday in Kelan County, north China's Shanxi Province, aiming to boost the high-quality development of Kelan cashmere goat industry.
As the first cashmere goat price index in China, the index comprehensively and objectively reflects the price information of all links of Kelan cashmere goat industrial chain, provides pricing reference for the market, and boosts the revitalization of characteristic industries with digital tools.
Located in the northwest of Shanxi Province, Kelan County has unique advantages in developing goat raising industry. Over the years, Kelan has gradually formed a cashmere goat processing system integrating leather, wool, cashmere and meat production.
By the end of 2021, Kelan County had raised nearly 660,000 goats, including 550,000 cashmere goats, with 136 tonnes of cashmere and 306 tonnes of wool having been produced. The annual output value of goat industry reached 252 million yuan, accounting for 60 percent of the total output value of local animal husbandry.
Jointly developed by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and the government of Kelan County, the index is expected to objectively reflect industrial development trend and improve market circulation efficiency, which will be of great significance to the goat industry development and decision-making departments.
The index is an important opportunity for Kelan County's agricultural high-quality transformation and upgrading, as well as a major measure for industrial revitalization and animal husbandry development, which will have a far-reaching impact on the development of the local goat industry, said Meng Hongbin, secretary of Kelan county committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
The goat index will guide the market to circulate more smoothly, promote the better dissemination of brand value, accelerate the digital transformation of the industry, and achieve high-quality development of the local cashmere goat industry, according to Zhang Zhaoxin, researcher of the Research Center for Rural Economy (RCRE).
CEIS is an economic information provider under Xinhua News Agency and boasts multiple key information service platforms such as the Xinhua Finance, Xinhua Silk Road, Xinhua Credit, and Xinhua Indices. Xinhua Indices provides comprehensive indices compiling, releasing, operating and promotion services.
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.