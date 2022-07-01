Colonial in Action! - Colonial Savings, F.A.'s Annual Volunteer Challenge to Kick-Off July 1

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Savings, F.A.'s annual volunteer challenge is scheduled to kick-off on July 1. The theme of this year's company-wide challenge is Colonial in Action!, and is a friendly competition encouraging employees and company leaders to give back to the community through volunteer work, financial literacy, homebuyer education and other means of support.
"Colonial has a long history of volunteerism and charitable giving that helps shape our culture and who we are as an organization," said David Motley, President of Colonial. "We believe in the American dream of homeownership and we help realize that dream through home loan financing. We support individuals and businesses' financial goals through our personal and business banking products, and by challenging ourselves to get out and give back, we will continue to make a positive change in the communities we serve."
During their inaugural challenge, Colonial employees volunteered more than 1,500 hours at dozens of community groups and organizations. The department who has the most average volunteer hours at Colonial will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a charity or organization of their choice, and will also receive "The Jimmy Award for Excellence," named after Colonial's beloved founder and visionary, Jimmy DuBose.
Founded in 1952 as Fort Worth Mortgage Corporation, today Colonial is a national, multi-service financial institution headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial is one of the largest servicers of residential mortgage loans in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $23 Billion. Colonial operates three mortgage origination divisions, Colonial National Mortgage, a leading retail mortgage lender; CU Members Mortgage, which provides mortgage services credit unions nationwide; and Community Bankers Mortgage, which provides mortgage origination and servicing to community banks as well as a network of eight consumer/commercial banks located throughout North Central Texas. The privately held company provides a full array of personal and business financial products and originates approximately $1.5 billion in FHA, VA, Jumbo, Conventional, Condo and innovative Single Close Construction loans annually. For additional information, please visit GoColonial.com.
SOURCE Colonial Savings, F.A.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.