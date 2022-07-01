Animal Disinfectant Market Size to grow by USD 1.17 Million |Asia to Occupy 42% Market Share | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Disinfectant Market by Type (liquid animal disinfectant and powdered animal disinfectant) and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The animal disinfectant market size is expected to increase by USD 1.17 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%. 42% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China is the key market for the animal disinfectant market in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in animals will facilitate the animal disinfectant market growth in Asia over the forecast period
Animal Disinfectant Market: Segmentation Analysis
The animal disinfectant market report is segmented by Type (liquid animal disinfectant and powdered animal disinfectant) and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).
- Revenue generating segment: The animal disinfectant market share growth in the Liquid animal disinfectant segment will be significant for revenue generation. Liquid animal disinfectants are offered with the premixed dilution of concentrates (active ingredients) in the solvent (usually water). These products have higher adoption among end-users owing to their wide range of applications, including foot dips, footbaths, aerial disinfection, foam-based sprays, and water-system disinfection.
Animal Disinfectant Market: Key Market Dynamics
Major Driver:
- An increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in animals is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global animal disinfectant market.
- The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as avian influenza, African swine fever, brucellosis, East Coast fever, African animal trypanosomiasis, Newcastle disease, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), and FMD has become a major concern among livestock farmers and governments across the globe.
- These diseases severely impact the livestock population by spreading like an epidemic with a high mortality rate. Moreover, a significant number of human diseases are zoonotic in origin and spread due to the direct or indirect contact of humans with the saliva, urine, blood, feces, mucous, or other body fluids of an infected animal.
- Advanced disinfectants have broad germicidal capabilities to remove such pathogens. Thus, to prevent infectious outbreaks, cleaning and disinfection processes using animal disinfectant products are gaining widespread adoption among animal care and animal breeding premises, which is driving the growth of the global animal disinfectant market
Major Challenges:
- The stringent registration procedure is a major challenge for the global animal disinfectant market growth. Vendors manufacturing animal disinfectants operate in a highly regulated environment.
- A significant share of capital is invested by vendors in product R&D. However, as animal disinfectants involve the use of toxic chemicals, new formulations are subjected to strict testing trials and registration procedures for ensuring their safety. Failure in the performance and optimum safety standards may expose the products to the risk of rejection and discontinuation, thus causing significant financial loss to vendors.
- Furthermore, FIFRA mandates the disclosure and labeling of proper directions and safety precautions on the product. In addition to federal regulations, the US also has the presence of individual state-defined regulations. However, the disinfectant products that comply with these regulations can be commercialized in the EU countries.
- Similarly, in China, disinfectants are required to comply with the requirements of the Chinese Disinfectant Regulation. Vendors operating internationally often find it difficult to comply with the stringent and varying regulations across regions, which hampers their operational efficiencies and refrains the growth of the global animal disinfectant market.
Animal Disinfectant Market: Vendor Analysis
The animal disinfectant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- CID LINES NV
- Diversey Inc.
- Evans Vanodine International Plc
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- KERSIA GROUP
- LANXESS AG
- Neogen Corp.
- Sanosil Ltd.
- Virox Technologies Inc.
- Zoetis Inc.
Animal Disinfectant Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.17 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.50
Performing market contribution
Asia at 42%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CID LINES NV, Diversey Inc., Evans Vanodine International Plc, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KERSIA GROUP, LANXESS AG, Neogen Corp., Sanosil Ltd., Virox Technologies Inc., and Zoetis Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
